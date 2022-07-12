JOHNSON CITY, NY – Harpursville Post 1596 beat Johnson City Post 1305 for the second night in a row, this time by a score of 6-0.

It was an early pitchers duel with key plays made by both sides.

Harupursville’s Caden Fortunato turned a double play in the bottom of the first to quiet an early rally from JC.

Peyton Brzozowy, showed off his skills on the mound for JC, striking out the side in the top of the second.

Logan Firmont, on the hill for Harpursville, also had a phenomenal day, not allowing a single run.

Harpursville opened the scoring in the top of the third thanks to a single to left field from Brady Buttice, scoring Firmont to make the score 1-0.

Brzozowy would escape a jam in the third inning with the bases loaded thanks to back-to-back strikeouts but it would not be enough to come out victorious.