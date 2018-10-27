Harpursville downs Binghamton 40-26 Video

BINGHAMTON - The lone sectional semifinal football game of the evening came in Class Double-A.

Binghamton hosting Horseheads.

Horseheads ball in Binghamton territory.

Grayson Woodhouse drops back and connects with a wide open Patrick Clark in the end zone.

That Blue Raiders touchdown gives them the early lead.

Later, Woodhouse looking to pass again.

Under pressure but gets it off in time.

Riley Loomis on the receiving end and he's able to sneak his way into the end zone.

Horseheads continuing to build it's lead.

Mose Hill and the Patriots doing their best to get back into the game.

They would get to within 26-20, but the Blue Raiders were too much.

Loomis would add a rushing touchdown to extend Horsehead's lead and they wouldn't look back.

The Blue Raiders go on to win by a final of 40-26.

Horseheads will take on either Elmira or Corning for the section championship next Saturday night at 6:00 pm at Union-Endicott.