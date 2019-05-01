Golden Bears run past Wildcats 16-5 Video

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. - Now, over to Wildcat Stadium as JC welcomed in Class C's #15 Vestal.

Late first half, Vestal up big.

But, Preclaire Joseph still putting in work.

Spins and scores to get JC on the board.

Down the other way, Caitlyn Harding connects with Emma Carlin.

Carlin with some moves, and picks up the goal.

Second half and Sarah Harding finds Hailey O'Donnell in front.

O'Donnell gets it done.

Another one for Vestal.

Loose ball.

Madison Balchikonis scoops it up, first shot rings the post.

But, she sticks with it and scores.

Just like she planned.

Free position opportunity here for Grace Harner and she gets it to go.

Later, racing down field.

Harner with the pass to Emma Caffrey who goes up high for the goal.

The Golden Bears get past the Wildcats by a final of 16-5.