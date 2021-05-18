Golden Bears finish off Sabers in walk-off fashion on the baseball diamond 7-6

VESTAL, NY – Now over to Vestal for some baseball.

The Golden Bears taking on Susquehanna Valley.

We start in the 7th.

Tied at 4 with SV’s Logan Haskell at the plate.

He’s going to take that pitch to walk with the bases loaded.

That will bring home Richard Diffendorf and the Sabers lead it 5-4.

Next batter, bases still juiced and Nick Stilloe gets plunked right in the back.

Trotting on home is Mason Karns and SV now takes a 6-4 lead.

To the Vestal part of the 7th.

Kevin McGovern gets a hold of that one.

Ball keeps carrying.

Doesn’t get out but it gets the job done.

Hustling around and scoring is Braden Strahley and the Bears are within a run, 6-5.

Then, with McGovern at 3rd, Kole Schmerder with a laser into left.

In is McGovern and we are tied at 6.

Jarek Podest at the dish now.

Pitch is low and gets away.

Diving on in is Schmerder and that’s how this one ends.

The Golden Bears get the win in walk off fashion. 7-6 the final.