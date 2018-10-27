Golden Bears defeat Spartans 7-3 Video

Over in Waverly, the Class A section championship was on the line between Vestal and Maine-Endwell.

3-2 Vestal in the second half when Emilia Cappellett going up top for the goal.

Sneaks it just under the crossbar.

Golden Bears take a 4-2 lead.

Some added insurance here as Cappellett off some terrific passes finishes for her second of the game.

4-2 Vestal.

The Golden Bears go on to take the Class A section championship 7-3.

They begin state tournament play in the Regional round and will face the winner of the Section IX versus 1 Subregional game.