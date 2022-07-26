BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – July 27th is Super Splash Day at Mirabito Stadium as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The game will be held during the day at 1:05 as sections of Mirabito Stadium will be turned into wet zones and water guns, water balloons, and water hoses will be used to soak the crowd.

The Rumble Ponies announced that complimentary ticket vouchers for the game are still available for pick-up at participating Mirabito Convenience Stores, McDonald’s, the Ross Park Zoo, and the Discovery Center.

Fans can stop in these locations and pick up a voucher good for up to four complimentary Reserved Grandstand tickets to tomorrow’s matchup.

Those who pick up vouchers are encouraged to redeem them at the Visions Federal Credit Union Box Office in advance of the game.

Gates open prior to the game at 11:35 a.m.