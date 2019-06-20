Final high school softball rankings, 6/19/19

Wrapping up the evening with a look at the final New York state softball rankings.

In Class Double-A, the state champions, Corning, finish first. Elmira and Horseheads finish 13 and 14 respectively.

Class A sees Vestal 13th, Union-Endicott 15th, Maine-Endwell 16th, and Johnson City 28th.

To Class B with Waverly 4th, Susquehanna Valley 6th, Windsor 15th, and Chenango Forks 17th.

State champs, Edison, finish atop Class C.

Also there are Harpursville at 16, Greene at 19, Notre Dame 21st, Candor 22nd, and Tioga 25th.

Finally, Deposit stays right where they’ve been all year as the state champs are 1st.

Marathon is 6th, Schenevus is 18th, Gilboa-Conesville is 19th, and Afton is 20.