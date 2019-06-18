En-Joie hosts 2019 Dick's Sporting Goods Open Media Day Video

ENDICOTT, N.Y. - This coming Friday, we will be eight weeks out until the opening round of the 2019 Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

It seems so far away and yet, it'll be here before we know it.

And kicking that off was Monday's Dick's Open Media Day down at En-Joie Golf Club.

Local media gathered just above the 18th green as tournament director John Karedes and two-time Dick's Open winner, and defending champ, Bart Bryant gave everyone some insight as to what can be expected this year.

The biggest name surrounding the tournament in August will be front and center before anyone even tees off that Friday.

As announced in early April, Jack Nicklaus will host this year's UHS Golf Expo.

The Golden Bear will be chatting with a presumably sold-out crowd at the 18th hole that Wednesday evening.

We were also able to get a look at the field list as of now, including Bryant.

World Golf Hall of Famers Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomorie, Mark O'Meara, and Vijay Singh will also be attendance.

Over the past few years, competition like that have led to some tremendous rounds.

Last year, of course, Bryant won the title on the 18th hole, drilling a 23-foot putt to outlast Michael Bradley.

Given the fashion in which he won, I asked him how that win stood up to some others throughout his career.

"It was a big win for me. Obviously, tour wins are, I mean I hate to say this, they're a little bigger than a Champions Tour win. But, for me, it was really cool. I had gone through a personal tragedy, I lost my wife. And I had gotten re-married, and my new wife didn't know a lot about golf. It was a real new thing to her. So, to come to a tournament, to see me play well, and to make a putt on the last hole to win the tournament was really cool. It was just a neat experience for her. Obviously, my wife who passed away got to experience some of those really neat, cool times together and the celebration that follows. So, I was hoping that's something that Donna could also experience. I hope for more of those. But, it was really neat that we got to do that together and got to celebrate together," says Bryant.

Another annual tradition with the Dick's Open is the Friday night concert on the 18th hole, headlined this year by Keith Urban.

Bryant didn't seem all in on seeing the country music mega-star.

But, it seems he'll still be there.

"You know, I talked to Donna a little bit about it, and she said that I will be there. So, I guess I'm going," he says.

We'll see if Bryant can do what he really wants by the end of that weekend, and that's hoist this for a third time.