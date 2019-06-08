Local Sports

Edison shuts down Pulaski 3-0, advances to state semifinals

ENDICOTT, N.Y. - Earlier today, a few Section IV softball teams looked to move on to the state semifinals next week.

Over at Union-Endicott High School where Edison met up with Pulaski in the Class C regionals.

Bottom 1st, one on for the Spartans and Bella Willsey gets a hold of this one.

A shot out to left-center.

Willsey helping herself out with that one.

Edison goes up 2-0 early on.

Bottom three now.

Riley Vincent at third after a triple.

Mikayla Bush skies one to center.

It's caught by Emily Birmingham and she comes up firing.

But, Vincent able to get in safely to make it 3-0 Edison.

Pulaski couldn't get anything going offensively as Willsey dominated in the circle.

She finished with 13 strikeouts and picked up the complete game shutout.

Edison takes it 3-0.

With the win, the Spartans are on to the state semifinals at Moreau Park next Saturday.

