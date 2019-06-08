Edison shuts down Pulaski 3-0, advances to state semifinals
ENDICOTT, N.Y. - Earlier today, a few Section IV softball teams looked to move on to the state semifinals next week.
Over at Union-Endicott High School where Edison met up with Pulaski in the Class C regionals.
Bottom 1st, one on for the Spartans and Bella Willsey gets a hold of this one.
A shot out to left-center.
Willsey helping herself out with that one.
Edison goes up 2-0 early on.
Bottom three now.
Riley Vincent at third after a triple.
Mikayla Bush skies one to center.
It's caught by Emily Birmingham and she comes up firing.
But, Vincent able to get in safely to make it 3-0 Edison.
Pulaski couldn't get anything going offensively as Willsey dominated in the circle.
She finished with 13 strikeouts and picked up the complete game shutout.
Edison takes it 3-0.
With the win, the Spartans are on to the state semifinals at Moreau Park next Saturday.