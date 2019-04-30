Eagles soar over Blue Devils 20-10 Video

WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. - One girl's lacrosse game on the schedule today.

Whitney Point hosting Chenango Forks.

Scoreless early until Brenna Bough strikes off a free position.

Whitney Point up 1-0.

Down the other way, Gabby Panko around the goal, and her bouncer gets home.

We're tied at one.

Eagles on the attack.

Amy Stevens connects with Savannah Burlison, and she slings it in. 2-1 WP.

Forks sticking with them though.

Panko to Tierra Reh.

She finds twine and we're tied at two.

But, Whitney Point turned it on from there.

Brenna Bough shovels it to Burlison, and she buries another one.

Then, Stevens nets one of her own.

Whitney Point rolling.

The Eagles soar to a win in this one, 20-10.