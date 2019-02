Devils fly by Comets 4-1 Video

To the professional level now as the Binghamton Devils hosted the Utica Comets Saturday night.

Nick Lappin got the scoring started in the first period, and he didn't stop scoring.

After Utica tied things up in the second, Lappin put the BDevs ahead for good later in the period.

He then added another in the third to complete the hat trick.

The Devils are able to pick up a 4-1 win over the Comets.

The BDevs are back home on Tuesday for a 7:05 pm puck drop with Syracuse.