Cooperstown completes comback to beat Tioga 8-7

Game one of the day was in Class C.

Tioga facing Cooperstown for a trip to the state semis.

We begin in the second.

Tied at one until Pierce Hendershot lines one into left. In to score are Derrick Barto and Christian Weaver.

The Tigers take a 3-1 lead.

Then, tied at four in the bottom of the 6th, Hendershot coming up huge.

He connects on a two-run bomb to left and Hendershot puts Tioga up 6-4.

They’d add another to make it 7-4 and were just three outs away from a trip to the final four.

But, Cooperstown not going down without a fight.

It’s now 7-6, two down and Jesse Furnari shoots one inside the third base line.

Sam Bonderoff and Alex Hessup cross home and the Hawkeyes take the lead 8-7.

Chris Ubner closes it out and the celebration is on for Coop.

Cooperstown completes the stunning comeback, beating Tioga 8-7.

The Hawkeyes advance to the Class C semifinals on Friday.