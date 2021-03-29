Chenango Valley’s Eli Lanfear signs NLI to swim at Binghamton University

BINGHAMTON, NY – On Monday, the Binghamton University men’s swimming and diving program gained another member as Chenango Valley senior Eli Lanfear signed his National Letter of Intent to become a Bearcat.

A member of the CV swim program since he was in 7th grade, Lanfear is the single-most decorated swimmer in program history, as he holds 7 individual school records and is a part of all 3 relay records.

In 2020, Lanfear won the 100 free state championship race, the first Warrior boy’s swimmer to win a state title.

Then, this season, Lanfear was the top-ranked swimmer in the state in the 50 free and 100 fly.

Upon making his commitment official, Lanfear discussed the feelings of finally signing during a challenging time to be a college recruit.

“It’s a big relief. It kind of took awhile. It was definitely a stressful situation, just trying to go around, looking at all the different colleges, especially with the COVID situation. But, I’m just happy it’s been decided,” he says.

Lanfear says BU was the right fit because it checked multiple boxes, including being close to home and the high level of academics.