WIVT- Security Mutual Life Insurance and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are teaming up for a night of history and festivities tomorrow at Mirabito Stadium.

John Jackson Junior, more commonly known as Bud Fowler, is considered to be the first black player to play professional baseball, more than 60 years before Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier.

Fowler played for the Binghamton Bingos in 1887 and professionally starting in 1878.

Fowler is also a 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee.

The event is a part of a Minor League Baseball Initiative entitled The Nine.

The initiative is designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous black pioneers had on baseball.

The first one thousand fans will receive a Bud Fowler bobble head, and the coaches and players will be wearing special Bingo themed jerseys.



There will be a pregame performance by a local artist who has prepared a song dedicated to Fowler’s legacy.

Following the game against the Hartford Yard Goats, people are invited to stay in the stadium and watch Marvel’s Black Panther.

Gates open at 5:35 p.m.