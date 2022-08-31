BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A special guest will be making an appearance at Mirabito Stadium on Thursday, September 1st, when the Binghamton Rumble Ponies host the Somerset Patriots.

Two-time World Series Champion Bucky Dent will be in attendance meeting with fans. Dent is well known for his time with the New York Yankees as he won both his World Series’ with the team in 1977 and 1978. He is also remembered for winning World Series MVP as a Yankee in 1978.

Dent played 12 major league seasons with the White Sox, Yankees, Rangers, and Royals. He was an All-Star in 1975, 1980, and 1981.

The Rumble Ponies will hold a Bucky Dent VIP Picnic that will guarantee the opportunity to meet Dent. The picnic will include a 90-minute buffet, a photo opportunity with Bucky, and an autographed item.

You can buy tickets to the Bucky Dent VIP Picnic here.