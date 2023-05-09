WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – One of the top athletes in our area held a signing day to celebrate her commitment to play at the next level.

Whitney Point Field Hockey star Brenna Bough signed on to the Ohio State Field Hockey team today.

She was joined by family, friends, coaches and teammates to celebrate the accomplishment.

Bough will be joining Ohio State and playing with her sister for the 2023 season.

After everything was made official, Bough spoke on why Ohio State was the right choice and how special it will be to play with her sister once again.

“Just everything honestly, it felt like the atmosphere I wanted to be in,” Bough said. “The coaches, they took me in like I was their own, when I wasn’t even signed their yet… It’s just amazing. I cannot wait to spend her last year with her, playing Field Hockey.”

Bough, a member of the varsity team since seventh grade helped lead the Eagles to multiple state championships.

Congratulations to Brenna and her family on the great accomplishment.