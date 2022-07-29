BINGHAMTON, NY – The New York State Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA) released their all-star teams for boys lacrosse in the 2022 season on Friday.

The teams were split into large schools and small schools.

The players from the Binghamton area who made the team are as follows.

Large Schools:

5th Team

Sammy Baek – Vestal

Honorable Mention

Stefano Evan – Vestal

Small Schools:

2nd Team

Cade Dino – Johnson City

3rd Team

Gabe Thompson – Maine-Endwell

4th Team

Tyler Mathews – Maine-Endwell

6th Team

Dylan Neer – Johnson City

Zander Arnold – Chenango Forks

Honorable Mention

Tyler Hayes – Chenango Forks

Rory Callahan – Seton Catholic

Cash Vaughan – Seton Catholic