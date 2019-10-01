Boy’s high school soccer rankings, 9/30/19

Time to take a check on the latest New York state boy’s soccer rankings.

Just about a dozen teams from Section IV making the cut between the five classes this week.

Beginning in Class Double-A, Ithaca making moves as they slide up one spot this week.

The 7-1 Little Red now up to 14th.

To Class A, Maine-Endwell dropping back two spots to 9th.

M-E is still unbeaten at 9-0-1, but played to a tie with Horseheads last week.

Two Section IV teams in Class B.

Oneonta stays put this week at number seven.

The Yellowjackets lost for the first time this season last week against Chenango Valley.

Also jumping in the rankings this week is Chenango Forks.

The Blue Devils go from unranked to 16th.

In Class C, three more section teams in there.

Lansing remains at number seven.

Greene moves up a spot to 12.

And Trumansburg also hopped up one place to 17th.

Finally, in Class D, both Marathon and South Kortright maintain their slots at two and six respectively.

Margaretville slipped two spots to 12, and Laurens found their way into the rankings at 17.