Blue Raiders shut out Golden Bears 2-0 Video

ENDWELL, N.Y. - The STAC baseball champion was decided Monday at Maine-Endwell High School.

Vestal met up with Horseheads.

Vestal won the title back in 2017, with Horseheads searching for their second title in the last four years.

Top three, we're scoreless until Will Juan connects with that one.

Into the left-center gap, all the way to the wall.

Racing around the base path is Mike Limoncelli.

He'll score all the way from first to give Horseheads a 1-0 lead.

Top five now, Eli Schooley at the dish.

He sits on the breaking ball and unloads on it to left.

But, the wind picked up significantly by this point so it doesn't have the distance to get out.

So, Schooley in safely at second.

Next batter, Trey Princiotto lifts one into center.

Catch is made, but Schooley tags up and scores with ease to make it a 2-0 Blue Raiders lead.

That would be all the offense Schooley would need as he would shut down the Vestal batting order throughout the entirety of the game.

In the end, Horseheads captures the 2019 STAC championship by a final of 2-0.