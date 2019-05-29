Blue Devils hold off Indians 9-7, advance to semifinals Video

OWEGO, N.Y. - Over at Owego Free Academy, the Indians met Chenango Forks in the 4-5 match-up of the Class B sectional quarterfinals.

Good start for Owego.

Bottom one and Abby Shirley bloops one into left.

In to score is Taylor Aubel.

Indians would go up 3-0 after one.

But, Forks answers.

Top four, Avery Copeland with a rope down the left field line.

Two are in, and Forks leads for the first time, 4-3.

Top seven now, 6-4 Blue Devils until Hannah Fuller drops one into shallow center.

Two more come in to score.

But, Fuller trying to advance to second and the ball is thrown away trying to get her out.

So, Fuller is waved around third.

She's on her horse and she'll score to make it 9-4 Blue Devils and seemingly put it away.

But, Owego fighting until the end.

Bags filled and Emma Howe takes care of that.

One run is in, another touches home, and here comes a third.

A bases clearing triple for Howe gets Owego believing.

However, one batter later, Sydney Young gets the strikeout to end it.

Forks holds on for the 9-7 win.

Next up, the Blue Devils get the top seed in Class B, Susquehanna Valley, in the semifinals.

That one is scheduled for 4:30 pm on Thursday at SV.