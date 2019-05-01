Blue Devils defeat Wildcats 14-8 Video

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - We begin at Blue Devil Stadium.

Class D's number seven Chenango Forks hosting Johnson City.

What a first quarter from Jake Carpenter.

Great deke move and goal for his first of the night.

Then, working his way in front from behind the cage.

Another deke, and another goal.

Now, handles the pass, fakes it back, and bounces home another one.

The hat trick in the first.

JC looking to send a message.

Brandon Warren finds Billy Kozloski.

Great patience, and he scores.

JC went up 5-2 early.

But, Forks was patient as well in their comeback attempt.

Jared Gage to Caden Olmstead.

He finishes it off for the goal.

Then, Noah Raymond finds Jake Topa, and he finds the back of the net.

JC gave Forks all they could handle.

But, the Blue Devils come back to win it 14-8.