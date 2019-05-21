Blue Devils defeat Saints 15-5 in Class D semifinals
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Wrapping up the evening over at Blue Devil Stadium for the Class D semifinal between Chenango Forks and Seton Catholic Central.
First half, Tierra Reh finds a lane and gets the high bouncer to go just under the crossbar.
1-0 Forks.
Then, Alex Zemanick hits the gas pedal to get through the defense.
Her goal makes it 2-0 Blue Devils.
Later, Gabby Panko's shot is stopped by Rose Nyugen.
But, Reh scoops it up and gets air born for that goal.
3-0 Forks now.
They would get out to a 5-0 lead before Seton got going.
Here, a free position opportunity for Grace Cawley and she connects.
Then, Marina Maerkl with a free position chance as well, and she cashes in. Saints making a run here.
But, Forks would put their foot down.
Reh had a first half hat trick to lead the Blue Devils to a 15-5 win.
Forks will take on Whitney Point in the Class D section title game on Wednesday.
That's a 5 pm start time at Vestal.