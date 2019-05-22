Blue Devils crush Crusaders 24-2 Video

WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. - The other Class D semi.

Forks taking on Notre Dame for a trip to the title game.

First quarter, Troy Arno works it to Kevin Matson.

Fake the shot, and then make the shot.

That's a 1-0 Blue Devils lead.

Then, Jake Topa finds Arno, strong overhand shot from him makes it 2-0 Forks.

After Notre Dame made it a one goal game, Matson decided it was time to give his team some breathing room.

Another one for him makes it 3-1.

And the flood gates were opened.

Noah Raymond to a cutting Jared Gage to extend the lead to 4-1.

The Blue Devils destroy END, 24-2.

So, it'll be Forks and Valley for the Class D section title on Thursday.

That'll be at 5:15 pm at Owego as well.