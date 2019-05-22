Blue Devils crush Crusaders 24-2
WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. - The other Class D semi.
Forks taking on Notre Dame for a trip to the title game.
First quarter, Troy Arno works it to Kevin Matson.
Fake the shot, and then make the shot.
That's a 1-0 Blue Devils lead.
Then, Jake Topa finds Arno, strong overhand shot from him makes it 2-0 Forks.
After Notre Dame made it a one goal game, Matson decided it was time to give his team some breathing room.
Another one for him makes it 3-1.
And the flood gates were opened.
Noah Raymond to a cutting Jared Gage to extend the lead to 4-1.
The Blue Devils destroy END, 24-2.
So, it'll be Forks and Valley for the Class D section title on Thursday.
That'll be at 5:15 pm at Owego as well.