BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Post 80 lost Thursday night to the Clinton County Mariners by a score of 15-5.

This was the final game of day 1 of the 2022 Binghamton Hall of Fame American Legion Baseball Tournament.

The opening ceremonies of the tournament were held pre-game, tournament founder Gil Wood was presented with a plaque in honor of his more than 50 years of work with American Legion Baseball.

Binghamton jumped out to an early lead with an RBI single from Trevor Dannison in the top of the first and a sac fly from Cam Fuller to put up 2 early runs.

Clinton County would answer with 6 runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning though.

Matt Brandes drove in a run on an RBI single in the inning.

Will Shea would later pick up an RBI as well.

The Mariners offense rolled in this one as a whole, Bostyn Duquette also picked up multiple RBI in the contest.

Binghamton Post 80 will play at 7 p.m. once again on Friday, this time against Harpursville Post 1596.

Clinton County on the other hand will play the early game at 10 a.m. on Friday, facing off with Endicott Post 82.