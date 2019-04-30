Binghamton men top UMass Lowell 9-7, women fall to Vermont 23-3 Video

Also over the weekend, the Binghamton University men's and women's lacrosse teams wrapped up their seasons.

Beginning on Friday, the men's team was able to go out on a high note.

After dropping the first 11 games of their season, they finished by winning their last two, including a 9-7 road win at UMass Lowell Friday.

Griffin Konen and Kevin Winkoff both notched five points apiece in the win.

The Bearcats finish 2019 with a 2-11 record.

The following day, the women's team welcomed in Vermont, trying to snap a two-game losing skid.

Well, it could have gone better as BU got thumped by the Catamounts, 23-3.

Rebecca Golderman scored twice in the loss.

BU ends the year with a 2-15 mark.