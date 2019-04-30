Binghamton men top UMass Lowell 9-7, women fall to Vermont 23-3
Also over the weekend, the Binghamton University men's and women's lacrosse teams wrapped up their seasons.
Beginning on Friday, the men's team was able to go out on a high note.
After dropping the first 11 games of their season, they finished by winning their last two, including a 9-7 road win at UMass Lowell Friday.
Griffin Konen and Kevin Winkoff both notched five points apiece in the win.
The Bearcats finish 2019 with a 2-11 record.
The following day, the women's team welcomed in Vermont, trying to snap a two-game losing skid.
Well, it could have gone better as BU got thumped by the Catamounts, 23-3.
Rebecca Golderman scored twice in the loss.
BU ends the year with a 2-15 mark.