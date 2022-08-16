BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Sunday, August 21st, the Binghamton High School girls’ flag football team will head down to MetLife stadium to play at the New York Giants preseason game.

The team became the first ever Section IV flag football champions by defeating Union-Endicott back on June 12.

Binghamton will face off with Section I champ Brewster High School in a 10-minute halftime scrimmage.

The NFL’s flag football program began in 2021 with the goal of inspiring the next generation of female athletes.

The girls also get to bring their whole families to the 7 p.m. game. The Giants are playing the Cincinnati Bengals.