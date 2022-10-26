BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Bulldogs are ready to take a bite out of the ABA as they begin their 6th year of professional basketball.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar visited the Bulldogs Sports Complex on Robinson Hill Road in the Town of Union today to announce a special partnership with the team.

The county has bought 100 tickets to home games that it will be distributing to veterans in our area.

The Bulldogs went 18 and 6 last year and have a team with 7 returning starters including top scorers Brent Williams and Ralph Williams.

Plus 4 newcomers including Chenango Valley grad Mark Mullins and Binghamton grad Eric Edwards.

Dan Rathmell is in his third year as Bulldogs coach.

Rathmell says, “It’s a really fun brand of basketball to watch, very high scoring. And our atmosphere is very family-friendly. It’s a really cool, unique thing to see our players interacting with the kids throughout the game and in warm-ups throughout the game is really fun to see.”

The Bulldogs are planning a Military Appreciation Night on November 12th.

The season opener is this Saturday at 7:05 against the Mass Wolves.

Only about 100 tickets remain.

To purchase, go to binghamtonbulldogs.com.