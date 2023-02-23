ELMIRA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On January 31st, the Professional Box Lacrosse Association announced that the remainder of the 2023 had been cancelled.

Earlier this week, Mammoth Sports and Entertainment announced that four teams, including the Binghamton Bombers, will return to the arena in a limited capacity.

Lacrosse is back in Elmira beginning this Saturday, February 25th, with a new “Challenge Series.”

The series will consist of 4 teams, the Elmira Renegades, Binghamton Bombers, Syracuse Spark, and the Jim Thorpe All-Americans.

There will be four weekends of doubleheaders at First Arena in Elmira and a weekend of playoffs to determine the Challenge Series winner.

“When we all received the very surprising news that the season was being suspended I began to get calls immediately from the players and coaches. To a man they all said that they wanted to find the solution involving Elmira, as this is where it all started back in September. They saw how the community embraced the Renegades and they knew that co-founded the league. Thankfully, we were able to put it all together for them,” said Mammoth Sports and Entertainment CEO Steve Donner.

The Entertainment group is also working with all former PBLA teams to host an invitational tournament in Elmira tentatively scheduled for March 18th and 19th.

Tickets for the Challenge Series are on sale now at the First Arena box office. $25 for side seats, $15 for end seats, and $10 for kids 12 and under.

For more information, contact First Arena at 607-734-7825.