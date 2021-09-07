Binghamton Bearcats lone goal seals the win over the Siena Saints

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Some college soccer. The Binghamton University men’s soccer team was on the road Tuesday to take on Siena.

The Bearcats were given a golden opportunity in the first half as Ethan Holmer was awarded a penalty kick on a red card against the Saints, and he took full advantage.

Holmer nets the goal and gives the Bearcats a 1-0 lead, and that would be enough.

Mats Roorda made 3 saves in goal as BU picks up the 1-0 win.

The Bearcats are 3-1 to open the season, their best start since 2015.

They’ll look to keep things rolling on Saturday when they head to Canisius for a 7 PM start.