Bearcats fall on the road to Hartford 63-50 Video

The women's team was in Hartford for their conference matchup with the current #2 seed Hawks.

Bearcats could not climb out of the first quarter hole that left them down 11 as Hartford takes care of business at home 63-50.

Kai Moon and Annie Ramil led the way for the Bearcats each with 12 points while Ramil notched a double double adding 10 boards.

Lindsey Abed was the game's leading scorer tallying 15 for the Hawks with Jade Young contributing 13 points and 7 rebounds.

Binghamton's womens basketball team will finish off their regular season schedule Saturday as they welcome in top seeded Maine to the Events Center.