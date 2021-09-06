B.U. Bearcats men’s and women’s basketball schedules contain key matchups

VESTAL, NY – While this week the attention is all about the full-on return of the high school sports fall season at it’s rightful time of the year, there’s a winter sport that I want to lead the show off with.

I was so busy with high school football camps the last week that I didn’t have time to lay out the 2021-22 schedules for the Binghamton University men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Both teams will have a chance to play 11 non-conference games before they begin America East Conference action.

For the men, they are coming off a 4-14 season, which turned out to be the final one in Tommy Dempsey’s tenure as head coach of the Bearcats.

So, Levell Sanders will get his first taste as a head coach at the Division I level when B.U. hosts Cornell on November 9th.

They then play 3-straight road games, at Sacred Heart November 14th, at Columbia Novembr 17th, and at UConn November 20th.

The Huskies are coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance this past season.

The Bearcats begin conference play on January 2nd against UMass Lowell.

They will get their first look at the reigning America East champs, Hartford, on January 12th.

They then wrap up the regular season on March 1st at UMBC.

As for the women, Bethann Shapiro Ord begins year 4 at the helm.

Her squad begins the year with 5-straight home games, beginning on November 9th versus Siena.

Their first road game come son December 1st at Fairleigh Dickinson.

On December 10th, B.U. heads to the Midwest to take on Eastern Michigan of the MAC.

They will then head down to Florida just before Christmas to play in the FIU Classic holiday tournament.

The schedule currently has the Bearcats facing the host school on the 20th and then Jacksonville University on the 21st.

America East play begins on December 30th when B.U. hosts UMBC.

They take on the defending conference champions, Stony Brook, for the first time on January 19th.

The regular season culminates on February 26th when they host New Hampshire.