Athlete of the Week: Section IV baseball and softball champions Video

This past weekend, several local high school baseball and softball teams captured a section championship.

And tonight, I show those teams some love.

After honoring the local Section IV lacrosse champions a week ago, it's only right that this time around, I make the section baseball and softball champs my Athletes of the Week.

This past weekend, we officially wrapped up 2018-19 section championship tournaments.

It began last Thursday with the Maine-Endwell baseball team.

After beating Union-Endicott to reach the Class A championship series, M-E beat Vestal in game one on a walk-off, 10-inning thriller in game one thanks to Joe Manicini's three RBI day.

Then, in game two, the Spartans came out firing.

Adam Rutkowski threw a complete-game gem as M-E beat the top-seeded Golden Bears 7-0 to complete the two game sweep.

Now, the Spartans will face Lakeland in the state subregionals on Thursday at NYSEG Stadium.

Despite falling short in baseball, Vestal would get redemption thanks to their softball team.

The Golden Bears took out Johnson City in the Class A semifinals last Wednesday at JC 4-1 to advance to the finals.

They met the Union-Endicott Tigers who were coming off an enormous upset of Maine-Endwell in their semifinal match up.

In the finals, the Bears trailed the Tigers before pulling ahead later to win the title by a final of 4-2.

Vestal heads to the state subregionals to meet Minisink Valley on Thursday at Middletown High School.

Also heading to the state tournament following a section title is the Susquehanna Valley baseball team.

SV had a longer journey to the finals than the previous two teams.

The Sabers took care of Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour in the quarterfinals before beating Waverly to advance to the section championship.

It was there on Saturday that SV blanked Oneonta 10-0 to punch their ticket into the state tournament.

The Sabers saw Logan Haskell, Ed Lavin, and Nick Fiato all finish with two RBIs apiece.

SV now gets Skaneateles in the state regionals next Saturday at NYSEG Stadium.

For these section champions and more, the next step in the quest for a state title begins later this week.

There's no doubt they'll all represent Section IV well and continue to make the area very proud.

Although I don't have any footage from their games, I'd also like to extend a congratulations to some other section champs from the area.

They include both the Tioga and South Kortright baseball teams as well as the Waverly and Deposit softball squads.

Tremendous seasons all around, and hopefully they'll continue on for a couple more weeks.

And to all the section champions, best of luck in the state tournament!