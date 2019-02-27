Athlete of the Week: Mason Krise Video

ENDWELL, N.Y. - The Maine-Endwell swimming and diving program has been simply dominant over the last decade.

As a team, and individually, they've seen a great deal of success, including from my Athlete of the Week.

"He's just so well-rounded. He works hard in his studies, he works hard an an athlete. He has lots of friends. He does the plays. I mean, he's everywhere. So, I mean, it just shows how great he is as a person overall," says Head Coach Tiffany Trowbridge.

Well-rounded is a great way to describe Maine-Endwell's Mason Krise.

Between his athleticism, character, and intelligence, he's an all-around impressive kid.

Krise is a diver in the Spartans swimming and diving program.

This year, he helped M-E capture their 8th-straight section championship, while winning his own individual Class B title, both of which Mason is incredibly proud of.

"Fantastic. I mean, we're one of the only teams that can say that we've consistently won this many times. So, knowing that I contributed to that is one of the best feelings in the world," Krise said.

However, it wasn't all calm waters for Mason.

On the team's Senior Night, Mason tried to go above and beyond for the crowd.

What happened next left everyone shocked, but not in the way Krise intended.

"It was my fifth dive. I was trying to give the audience something a little crazy, something I had never really done before. Went for my approach, and unfortunately, I landed a little too far to the right, slipped off the board, and sprained my ankle."

This happened a week-and-a-half until sectionals.

So, Mason spent time in physical therapy and put in all the work he had to in order to compete.

That didn't shock anyone who knows him, including his coach Tiffany Trowbridge.

"He has such determination. I knew right away that he was going to put the work in and be able to get back up there. We gave him the time off. He healed, he did everything he could to make sure he was back on those boards. We tweaked his list a little bit knowing he couldn't put full pressure. But, he's that type of person that no matter what, he will overcome adversity."

When the time came, Mason pushed through and took home the section title, clinching his spot in the upcoming New York state championships down on Long Island.

Showing his athleticism, resiliency, and determination, Mason's well-roundedness comes full circle with his academics.

After graduation this spring, Mason will be heading to Rochester to study electrical engineering and dive at RIT.

With his time at Maine-Endwell is coming to a close, coach Trowbridge knows Mason's not a kid you can simply replace.

"I've coached for eight years, and he's one of those that comes in, works hard every day, everyone wants to be like him. It's very rare to get one of those athletes that comes through, and they listen and try and want to succeed and set the bar so high. To watch him succeed at everything he's set, is just something I'll never forget. I'm going to miss him a lot."

Mason heads to the Nassau County Aquatic Center to compete in the state championships this coming weekend, beginning on Friday.