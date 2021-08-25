2021 High School Football Preview: Chenango Valley

BINGHAMTON, NY – Our last camp took us to Chenango Forks as the Blue Devils prepare to chase a Class C state championship.

Tonight, we take a look at one of the teams that will try to stop them from accomplishing that, and bring home a championship themselves.

It’s their cross-town rival, the Chenango Valley Warriors.

The Chenango Valley Warriors have been on the up-and-up for a few years now.

After going 0-7 in 2017, the Warriors have doubled their win total each of the following season, winning 2 game sin 2018, and then 4 in 2019.

C.V. finished 2-4 this spring.

However, it was a much different season than anyone could have predicted, and teams did not get the benefit of having a lot of time to prepare.

This fall though, they have the time and the Warriors are already having a good time.

“It’s amazing. All fun and games. We’re out here putting in all the work. Everyone’s here showing good energy. Can’t beat it. Everyone’s enjoying themselves. We’re having fun. We’re getting work done. And then, when we need to be serious, we’re kicking it in,” says Senior Donavon Tomm.

“We’re actually able to get stuff done this year. Last time, we weren’t able to get conditioned. We weren’t able to get the plays. It was, kind of, a scramble to get things done. But, now I feel like we’re actually together as a team. We’re able to engage, and like, everybody doing things together. Working as a unit instead,” Senior Owen O’Brien said.

Seniors Donavon Tomm and Owen O’Brien are feeling confident in this team and their ability to go out and win football games.

With their belief in the team’s veterans, as well as those needing to step up at the varsity level for the first time, the quarterback-wide receiver duo see this team as one to be taken seriously.

“We have a bunch of guys that just love to play, and a bunch of people that want to just have an exciting season. So, yeah, it’s been really great out here.”

“We’ve got a young roster, great coaching staff. We have a lot of guys that can do a lot of things. So, some people to watch out for.”

The Warriors have had the tall task of standing in the shadow of some top teams here in Section IV over the last decade.

The last C.V. won a section championship came back in 2011.

Since then, they’ve bounced between Class B and C, and have seen either Forks, Maine-Endwell, or Susquehanna Valley essentially dominate at either level.

But, O’Brien believes that this year, things could be different for C.V.

“We’re trying to get to the playoffs, and we’re trying to win some games in there, and really make a run. I think we’re capable of impressing some people that have a lot of doubt on us. Last year wasn’t the best year, but, this year, I think things are a little different out here. We’re ready to go.” says O’Brien.

With a schedule that includes Forks, S.V., and Norwich back-to-back-to-back, the Warriors better come out to play early.

And like O’Brien said, who knows, this could be the year C.V. turns some heads.

The Warriors will take on Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour to kick off their 2021 season.

That’ll be Friday, September 10th at 7 PM at C.V.’s Warrior Stadium.