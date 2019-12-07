2019 STOP-DWI Winter Classic: Windsor vs. Greene

BINGHAMTON – In the Tarricone Division, the Windsor Black Knights taking on the Greene Trojans.

Third quarter, Trojans up.

Cross court pass connects to Andrew Erickson.

One, two, three, and drop.

That one finally goes from three.

Good ball movement by Greene here.

Worked out to Alec Frair for three, and he buries it.

Down Windsor’s way now.

Jack Beattie with the drive and acrobatic lay in.

Then, another drive and another fancy finish from Beattie.

Beattie would lead the Black Knights in scoring with 18 points, including three three-pointers.

But, behind a game-high 21 from Erickson, who knocked down 5 three point shots, Greene would get the win, 66-55.