ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In Class B, the undefeated #1 team in the state, Maine-Endwell will square off with the Norwich Purple Tornado with the section title on the line.

Both teams won their semi-finals last week but in very different fashions.

Norwich went down to the wire with Windsor, just beating the Black Knights 35-34, while Maine-Endwell showed why they are the #1 team in the state for Class B, cruising to a victory over Johnson City.

Spartans quarterback Anthony Policare ran for three touchdowns in the first half alone in the win last week.

That was a similar story in the meeting between the Spartans and Purple Tornado in the regular season, Maine-Endwell was dominant from the jump, winning 45-14.

It will go down tomorrow at Maine-Endwell high school, kickoff is set for 1:30.