BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – The basketball season may have ended, but several local hoops standouts keep adding hardware to their collections.
Union-Endicott’s Larry Morse and Rocco Spinelli headline the boys All-Conference selections for the Metro/West division on the heels of the Tigers STAC Title. Maine-Endwell’s Dom L’Amoreaux and Johnson City’s Qsan Tucker also added the honor to their trophy cases after banner seasons.
One the girls side, Maine-Endwell’s Kaety L’Amoreaux continues to earn accolades after a great season, which saw the Spartans fall to Elmira in the STAC girls final. Johnson City’s Marissa Smith earned her way onto the All-Conference team as well. Full girls lists followed by the boys picks listed below.
STAC-All Conference Selections (West / Metro):
Kaety L’Amoreaux-Maine-Endwell
Jenna DiNardo-Corning
Jalea Abrams-Elmira
Megan Fedor-Elmira
Carly Scott-Horseheads
Mia Little-Ithaca
Marissa Smith-Johnson City
STAC East/Central All-Conference
Marasia Dyes -SCS
Margaret Dougher-Norwich
Emily Evans-Norwich
Ang McGraw-Oneonta
Emily Goodstal-CV
Madeline Trisket-CV
Makenzie Hess-Norwich
STAC Metro/West All-Conference
Jackson Casey Corning Junior
Isaiah Henderson Corning Sophomore
Justin Yearwood Ithaca Junior
Larry Morse UE Junior
Dom L’Amoreaux ME Senior
Amauri Truax Horseheads Junior
Qsan Tucker – Jr. JC Junior
Rocco Spinelli UE Senior
STAC East/Central All-Conference
Andrew Erickson – SCS Sophomore
Kaelin Thomas SCS Senior
Riley Spencer CV Senior
Carter Mackey Oneonta Senior
Jeremy Lindsley Windsor Senior
John Bagel Owego Junior
Joe Bagel Owego Junior
KJ Hagley Windsor Senior
Nick Stilloe SV Senior
More All-Division can be found at stacshowcase.com