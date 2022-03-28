BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – The basketball season may have ended, but several local hoops standouts keep adding hardware to their collections.

Union-Endicott’s Larry Morse and Rocco Spinelli headline the boys All-Conference selections for the Metro/West division on the heels of the Tigers STAC Title. Maine-Endwell’s Dom L’Amoreaux and Johnson City’s Qsan Tucker also added the honor to their trophy cases after banner seasons.

One the girls side, Maine-Endwell’s Kaety L’Amoreaux continues to earn accolades after a great season, which saw the Spartans fall to Elmira in the STAC girls final. Johnson City’s Marissa Smith earned her way onto the All-Conference team as well. Full girls lists followed by the boys picks listed below.

STAC-All Conference Selections (West / Metro):

Kaety L’Amoreaux-Maine-Endwell

Jenna DiNardo-Corning

Jalea Abrams-Elmira

Megan Fedor-Elmira

Carly Scott-Horseheads

Mia Little-Ithaca

Marissa Smith-Johnson City

STAC East/Central All-Conference

Marasia Dyes -SCS

Margaret Dougher-Norwich

Emily Evans-Norwich

Ang McGraw-Oneonta

Emily Goodstal-CV

Madeline Trisket-CV

Makenzie Hess-Norwich

STAC Metro/West All-Conference

Jackson Casey Corning Junior

Isaiah Henderson Corning Sophomore

Justin Yearwood Ithaca Junior

Larry Morse UE Junior

Dom L’Amoreaux ME Senior

Amauri Truax Horseheads Junior

Qsan Tucker – Jr. JC Junior

Rocco Spinelli UE Senior



STAC East/Central All-Conference

Andrew Erickson – SCS Sophomore

Kaelin Thomas SCS Senior

Riley Spencer CV Senior

Carter Mackey Oneonta Senior

Jeremy Lindsley Windsor Senior

John Bagel Owego Junior

Joe Bagel Owego Junior

KJ Hagley Windsor Senior

Nick Stilloe SV Senior

More All-Division can be found at stacshowcase.com