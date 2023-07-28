ONEONTA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – All across the country each summer, college baseball players will travel to different parts of the nation to play summer ball.

For a handful of ball players from Broome County, their summer league destination is not too far away from home.

The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, one of many all over America where college players can go to play during the summer.

For University of Rhode Island outfielder and Maine-Endwell alumni, Jack Hopko, he is using this time to improve his game.

“Just keeps you sharp,” Hopko said. “You go through a 50-game season in school ball, and you have ups and downs obviously. You just get to stay controlled and work on the things you need to do during the summer.”

While there is no collegiate league team in Binghamton, the closest teams are not too far away.

With one team based in Elmira, and the Outlaws calling Oneonta home, local players such as former Susquehanna Valley Saber and current Binghamton Bearcat, Logan Haskell, can have the experience within driving distance of home.

“It’s been a great experience,” Haskell said. “The guys have been great. It’s nice to play in Oneonta, somewhat close to home so I can go back and forth. Competition is great, just trying to get ready for next year.”

The PGCBL brings in a high level of talent, with players representing schools from the SEC and other Power 5 conferences, it provides players the opportunity to compete against some of the best.

“Getting to play against all different calibers is something that will improve your game, “Hopko said. “No matter what sport you’re playing… Getting to see guys like this, the big conferences is just gonna make you better when the season comes around.”

Playing summer ball can also provide players the opportunity to get their first experience of college ball, which is the case for Brody Raleigh.

Raleigh, who was on the 2016 M-E Little League team, is entering his first year at Western Carolina, taking this opportunity for an early look at college competition.

“Hopefully I go into the fall ready to go now because I’ve gotten all these things that other players that don’t do what I’m doing,” Raleigh said. “I can get those bumps out early and try to get on the right track faster.”

While it may not have been the easiest experience ever for Raleigh, he is looking to take advantage of the at bats he has.

“It’s been tough for sure,” Raleigh said. “I mean there’s been a few bumps in the road, but I’m glad I’m doing this now to get them out. To get on to the next level of my career.”

Whether you’re entering college or trying to improve for another season, summer ball is a great way to improve for baseball players.