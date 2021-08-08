LIVE UPDATES | Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

(WETM) – Go Bowling at The Glen is back at Watkins Glen International after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Sunday’s race was precluded by Saturday’s truck series race that was cut short by lightning and won by Austin Hill. That race was followed up by the Xfinity NASCAR series Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 at The Glen, which was won by 18-year-old Ty Gibbs.

Follow along Sunday with updates for pre-race activities and all the action from Go Bowling at The Glen with our live blog below.

11:40 a.m.

Chase Elliott will start at the rear for today’s race because of multiple inspection failures, per NBC Sports.

Pre-Race Schedule

Driver Introductions: 2:25:00 p.m. Drivers will be introduced from their cars on the grid.

2:25:00 p.m. Invocation: 2:42:20 p.m.

2:42:20 p.m. National Anthem: 2:43:00 p.m.

2:43:00 p.m. Command: 2:49:30 p.m.

2:49:30 p.m. Green Flag: 3:00:30 p.m.

