Little Red win big over Tigers 83-35

ENDICOTT, NY – At Union-Endicott High School, the Tigers taking on Ithaca.

Future Tiger getting some reps in at halftime.

Third quarter, LJ Shabazz drives, spins, and rises up for the jumper.

Unfortunately, that was the only basket U-E would score in the third quarter.

And this is where Ithaca pulled away.

Missed shot there.

Rebound secured by Georgia Haverlock.

And she gets the putback.

Haverlock on the three attempt here.

Misses, but Yariah Minor swoops in for the board and takes it to the rim for two.

Haverlock would lead the way with 36 points.

Ithaca dominates in this one as they take it, 83-35.

