Little Red top Spartans 5-4 in PKs

ENDWELL, N.Y. – Now to the boys semifinal, and a matchup between two ranked opponents.

Maine-Endwell, #4 in Class A, taking on Ithaca, #17 in Class Double-A.

First half, Jack Coleman with a great strike.

Willem Magre gets a hand on it, but it’s off the fingertips and in.

The Spartans strike first. 1-0 M-E.

10 minutes later, Ithaca gets it past Matt D’Arpino.

Looks like a sure goal.

But, chargin in at full speed, Sam Romansoky swoops in for the sliding stop.

Incredible!

However, they couldn’t keep Ithaca out of the goal for long.

Off the ensuing corner, it’s headed in by Oleksa Vatamaniuk.

Will Napierala nearly kept it from going in.

But, the Little Red knot it up at one.

Few minutes after that, Ithaca back at it.

Ball’s popped up and then headed in by Terry Paw.

Little Red get in front 2-1.

Didn’t take long for the next one either.

Off a free kick, ball is battled for.

Vatamaniuk finds it and boots it home.

The Little Red with a two goal lead, they’re up 3-1.

But, don’t count M-E out just yet.

Corner kick. Payton Bennett with the kick, and headers were wild tonight.

This time, it’s Coleman again.

Two for him, and two for the Spartans.

3-2 game at the half.

Coleman would score four and this one would also go to penalty kicks.

In the end though, Ithaca would take this one in PK’s.

So, it’ll be the Little Red and Oneonta in the STAC finals on Thursday.