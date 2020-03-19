Links at Hiawatha Landing in Apalachin opens for the season

APALACHIN, NY – With every day that passes, more and more business are closing their doors for the time being.

However, one local staple decided to do the opposite, as they opened up to give people the opportunity to get some fresh air and recreation.

The Links at Hiawatha Landing in Apalachin opened up for the season Wednesday morning.

The site of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open qualifier gives people the perfect opportunity to get outdoors while also maintaining safe social practices.

Being an outdoor site totaling 200 acres, there is certainly plenty of space to accommodate everyone.

And that was one of the reasons general manager Jonathan Bump made the decision to open the course.

“Certainly, our thoughts and our minds are with everything that’s going on with COVID-19, with the coronavirus. But, we haven’t had any restrictions placed on us. We thought it was still safe with some adjustments in our normal operations to get people out here for a little safe and healthy recreation,” he says.

As Bump mentioned, Hiawatha has made several adjustments to ensure the safety of all the golfers on the course.

Some of those precautionary measures include each golfer having their own cart, spreading out the tee times to 12 to 15 minute intervals, and encouraging all players to check in via phone or the course’s website.

Even in the opening hour on day one, there was a hefty turn out.

That included member Doug Picciano, who said that while he contemplated coming out, being outdoors and getting some exercise in ultimately drove his decision.

“Well, you know, I thought twice about it today too. I was really undecided until the last minute. Just the idea to get some fresh air because I’ve been pretty much sitting in the house. I’m retired, so I’ve been pretty much sitting in the house the last three or four days,” Picciano said.

For the time being, the Links will be open daily from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.