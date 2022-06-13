BINGHAMTON, NY – It was a happy day at Chenango Valley High School as boys lacrosse player, Linden Knup, signed his national letter of intent to play lacrosse at Drury University, a division two school located in Missouri.

Knup played three seasons of varsity lacrosse, being named team captain for his senior season of 2022.

He helped lead the Warriors to the 2021 Class D Section IV championship, as well as play a big role in the 2022 season where they were the runner up.

Knup was also named to the 2022 Division 3 First Team Defense, after being placed on the Second Team Defense the season prior.

After originally committing to Utica University to play, Knup changed his mind to go to a new program where he can have an immediate impact.

“Really it was a last minute decision,” Knup says. “Contacted the coach, I heard that they had more scholarships, I was originally committed to Utica University. We talked and I think we really bonded and I love the school and I love the program and I like the fact that they’re a new team and it’s a new start. It’s all been really exciting and kinda fast.”