Ending tonight with an update on an annual event, or at this point an annual cancellation, as for the 3rd-straight year, the LG&T Tennis Challenger will not be played.

The event has not been held since 2019, with COVID being the cause for the last two cancellations.

Cited in a press release from the Tennis Charities of Binghamton, this year’s event will not be played due to a variety of reasons including vast COVID protocols handed down from the USTA, lack of full-time staff, and volunteers not wanting to jump through hoops with the protocols.

Rec Park will get the chance to show off the new tennis courts next year though as the release did say that the dates for the 2023 challenger have been reserved by the USTA.