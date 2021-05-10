Levene Gouldin & Thompson Tennis Challenger canceled for 2021 due to COVID protocols, tournament size

BINGHAMTON, NY – While the Rumble Ponies are back in action this year, an annual professional tennis tournament has been axed for the 2nd-straight year.

The Levene, Gouldin, and Thompson Tennis Challenger was cancelled last Friday due to concerns about the tournament’s ability to handle the necessary COVID protocols put in place by the USTA.

In a joint statement released by tournament director Laurie Bowen and LG&T representative Howard Rittberg, they said the protocols necessary for players, umpires, staff, and volunteers were too great a burden for the size of the tournament.

They also said that a driving force behind the tournament is to showcase Binghamton and the surrounding community, and that with the current restrictions, they would only be able to allow a fraction of the normal attendees.

They did add that they came to an agreement with the USTA to have the tournament return to Binghamton in 2022.