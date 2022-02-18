VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton University men’s basketball team confirmed on Thursday that they indeed have their guy.

Interim A.D. Dennis Kalina announced that Levell Sanders has been named the permanent head coach of the Bearcats, signing a five-year deal.

Sanders has begun to turn this program around as BU has it’s most program wins in 12 years, and sits right in the mix of a top-4 seed in the conference tournament, which would include hosting at least 1 game.

BU has four games left until the conference tournament, with the next coming Saturday at 5 PM at UMass Lowell.