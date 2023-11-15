ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Maine-Endwell’s Lauren Dundon signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, to play softball at division 1 St. Bonaventure.

Dundon was joined by family, friends, coaches and teammates to celebrate.

A key part of the Spartans state championship winning softball team, Dundon is a scholar athlete and all-star.

After everything was made official, Dundon spoke about the emotions of the day.

“It feels amazing,” Dundon said. “I’m really thankful for all my family and friends that were able to get me to this moment and did so much for me to be able to set this all up.”

Dundon will be joining the Bonnies softball program that is in the Atlantic 10 conference, a strong athletic program, good school and family connections at St. Bonaventure made this the right choice.

“Academically and athletically, it was the perfect fit for me,” Dundon said. “My brother goes there so as soon as I set foot on that campus, I knew that is where I wanted to be for the next 4 years.”

Dundon says she plans on studying health sciences or possibly education when school begins.

Congratulations to Lauren and the entire family on the accomplishment.