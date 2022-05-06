The weather on Friday cancelled many games across the area.

That doesn’t mean we still can’t talk some high school sports tonight.

During my paternity leave I missed a lot of action, and I’m just getting to see a lot of local teams for the first time this season.

However, it looks like a lot of the familiar faces are still dominating on the field.

That’s justified by the latest New York state rankings, which we’ll check out now. Let’s begin with boys lacrosse.

Keep in mind these team records are as of this past Sunday so they have all most likely changed

In Class A, Corning is ranked 12th this week.

In Class B, Horseheads is ranked 11th, while Vestal is only 3 spots behind at 14.

To Class C, and only Maine-Endwell is ranked from Section IV. The Spartans are 12th.

Elmira Notre Dame is an honorable mention this week.

And in Class D, Chenango Forks is 3rd this week.

Seton Catholic Central is 15th.

And Chenango Valley is an honorable mention this week.