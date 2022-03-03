Now, let’s take a look at the latest New York state basketball rankings ahead of the Section IV championships.

First for the boys, and beginning in Class Double-A, Corning is ranked 22nd.

In Class A, Union-Endicott is tied for 20th.

Seton Catholic Central is 8th in Class B.

In Class C, Watkins Glen is 7th, Moravia is 11th, Newfield, and Unatego is 24th.

And in Class D, South Kortright is 4th.

And now to the girls rankings. In Class Double-A, Elmira is 9th and Corning is 30th ahead of their section title game meeting Friday.

In Class A, Maine-Endwell is 9th.

In Class B, Norwich is ranked 18th.

In Class C, Newark Valley remains 1st, Union Springs is 5th, Unatego is 7th, and Delhi is 11th.

And in Class D, Franklin is 3rd, South Kortright is 4th, and Marathon is 14th.