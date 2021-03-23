Lansing doubles up Whitney Point in boys soccer 4-2

WHITNEY POINT, NY – Whitney Point hosting Lansing.

The Bobcats have appeared in the Class C state championship game in each of the last 3 tournaments.

They got the scoring going early as Kyle Reid dances his way through defenders and boots it home.

Lansing up 1-0.

Further along in the first half, and this time it’s Connor Watts who gets in and banks home a left-footed shot off the post.

2-0 Bobcats.

Despite getting shut out in the first half, Eagles keeper Owen Durham made some impressive saves to keep his team in it, maybe none more so than that one from point blank.

Whitney Point made a push in the second half, but Lansing goes on to take it, 4-2.

